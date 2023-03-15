Police launch patrolling to ensure safety of morning walkers

Pune: The top brass of the city police along with other ranks hit the roads patrolling early Wednesday to ensure safety of walkers, especially women and senior citizens. Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr has taken various measures to prevent crime at public places like railway stations, bus depots, markets, and places for morning walk. Joint commissioner of police Sandip Karnik, five zonal DCPs, 28 inspectors, 47 assistant police inspectors (API), sub-inspectors, and 222 officers conducted the morning walk patrolling on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police commissioner’s office, 85 places under 32 police stations within the limits of the police commissionerate were covered by police foot and morning walk patrol teams between 6 am and 8 am on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, additional commissioner of police, deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of police, officer-in-charge of police stations, police staff, along with officers will patrol their areas early morning and meet residents, especially senior citizens and women.

