Police raid rooftop hotel for operating illegal hookah parlour

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday raided B5 Rooftop Lounge & Bar in Wakad and booked five persons for allegedly running an illegal hookah parlour. At the raid carried out at around 10:30 pm, the police found that the accused did not make any specific zone for hookah and was running it at common place without permission. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as the joint’s owner Tushar Bhumkar, hotel managers Sudarshan and Shahid Sheikh, and waiters Sanjit Shahu and Shiva Budathoki.

At the raid carried out at around 10:30 pm, the police found that the accused did not make any specific zone for hookah and was running it at common place without permission. The police seized hookah and other material worth ₹2,450 from the spot.

Hinjewadi Police Station on Monday filed a case under Sections 4, 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) and Sections 223, 271, 287 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).