Forensic teams and Pune rural police on Saturday recovered two suspicious fingerprints from the crime scene, a day after a burglary was reported at actor Sangeeta Bijlani’s farmhouse in Lonavla. Police recover two fingerprints after theft at actor Sangeeta Bijlani’s Pune farmhouse

“We have recovered fingerprints of two persons from the spot and sent them for examination,” a senior Pune rural police officer confirmed.

The theft incident came to light on the morning of July 18. Mohammad Mujif Khan, who is the personal assistant of Bijlani’s ex-husband and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, filed a case in the incident that occurred between 4 pm on March 7 and 9:30 am on July 18. The bungalow, owned by Bijlani, was reportedly shut for three to four months.

Khan told police that an unidentified person broke the wire fencing at the rear compound wall, entered the premises from the back, and gained access to the first floor by forcing open the grill of a gallery window.

The intruder allegedly stole a television worth ₹7,000 and ₹50,000 in cash, with total losses amounting to ₹57,000. Several household items were also damaged in the process.

Police sources said the CCTV cameras installed at the bungalow were found non-functional. Investigators suspect the burglars may have tampered with the system before committing the crime.

Technical assistance is being sought to determine when the cameras stopped working, which could help narrow down the timeframe of the incident, said police.

According to police, Bijlani was accompanied by two women during her visit on Friday. Police are verifying whether either of them may have touched anything at the site to rule out unrelated fingerprints.

Three police teams—two from the local police station and one from the detection branch—have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused.

An FIR has been registered at the Lonavla rural police station under sections 331(3), 331(4), 305(a), 324(4), and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).