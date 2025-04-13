Police seal pub in Pune’s Kalyaninagar area following violations

The Yerawada Police have sealed a prominent pub located near Cerebrum IT Park in Kalyaninagar, citing multiple violations under Section 142(2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. According to the Yerawada police, the action was taken after a late-night altercation inside the pub on Friday. According to the Yerawada police, the action was taken after a late-night altercation inside the pub on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police informed that, at around 1 am, a group of people arrived at the pub and indulged in a heated argument with hotel staff after being denied services.

Angered with that, members of the group later allegedly were involved in the vandalisation of the property and altercation with the staffers. Later, the son of a sitting MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad reportedly reached the spot in an attempt to mediate.

Ravindra Shelke, senior police inspector at Yerwada police station, said, “ There were no official complaints from either side. Taking cognisance, we have sealed the pub under section 142(2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.’’

According to the police, this establishment was previously involved in flouting the prescribed norms.