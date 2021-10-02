Police sub-inspector booked for raping 25-year-old beautician

The Kothrud police have booked a police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Yerawada traffic branch on charges of allegedly raping a twenty-five-year-old beautician on the pretext of false promise of marriage and later threatened to chop her into pieces when she demanded to tie the knot.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Praveen Nagesh Jarde, a resident of Shantiban Society in Kothrud.

The FIR complaint states that while attached to Kothrud police station in 2018, he lured the complainant on the pretext of marriage and raped her.

The FIR adds that he raped her at Gandharva Lodge Bhugaon and The One Society in Bhugaon against her wishes. When she asked for marriage as promised, he threatened to kill her by chopping her to pieces. He told her that he was a policeman and nothing can happen to him, the complaint stated. Later, the victim approached the police for protection and registration of a case.