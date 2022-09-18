Police suggest pub owners in KP and Kalyaninagar to deploy their resources to decongest traffic

The upmarket area starting from Koregaon Park encompassing parts of Kalyaninagar to Mundhwa junction is riddled with heavy traffic congestion at the weekends. According to commuters and area residents, the situation has worsened over the past two months since the onset of monsoon, the ongoing works of Pune Metro coupled with the undisciplined traffic emanating from scores of pubs and entertainment outlets dotting the landscape. The traffic police department has now urged the establishment owners to deploy their security guards especially bouncers to man traffic outside the areas where they are located.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We have seen that weekends are usually crowded in Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar and Mundhwa that houses various pubs and restaurants. Post-midnight, the crowd starts to leave creating traffic jams from Koregaon petrol pump to Kalyaninagar junction till Mundhwa chowk. Also, overcrowding starts early in the evening as revelers leave for their evening celebrations. We have advised the hoteliers and the entertainment spot owners to deploy their staff, including bouncers, to manage traffic.”

Ikram Khan, owner of Toit, a popular joint in Kalyaninagar said, “The work of Pune Metro and the subsequent digging of the road underneath the metro bridges led rainwater to accumulate causing traffic.

The revelers coming out of pubs and hotels also drive straight into the main road traffic leading to jams. The traffic police are right in suggesting the active involvement of the establishments in regulating the traffic failing which the citizens will have to suffer. We have advised our hoteliers to assist the police in managing traffic on weekends and provide relief to the commuters.”