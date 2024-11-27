‘Police took appropriate action following Koregaon Bhima violence’

PUNE Special public prosecutor Advocate Shishir Hiray while making the final arguments before the Bhima Koregaon commission hearing on Tuesday said that in the aftermath of the communal riots which took place in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018, the Pune rural police took appropriate legal action as per the procedure. Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray in final arguments before Bhima Koregaon commission hearing said Pune rural police took appropriate legal action after the communal riots at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018. (HT FILE)

The violence took place not in one place but at Shikrapur, Sanaswadi, Koregaon and other places, he said.

Despite the presence of lakhs of people, no incident of rioting or loss of life was allowed anywhere. Women and children were also rescued safely. A youth died due to a sudden attack during the protest. However, the police handled the situation properly without allowing any repercussions from the said incident, stated Advocate Hiray.

Violence broke out at Bhima Koregaon and other parts of Pune on January 1 2018, which left one person dead, and several others injured.

In this case, the state government had constituted a commission of inquiry of retired Justice JM Patel and former chief secretary Sumit Mullick on February 9, 2018. The testimony of 53 people has been recorded before the commission. Meanwhile, a request was made to file the final argument after the completion of the work of recording the evidence of the commission. Accordingly, the special public prosecutor began the final argument before the commission on Tuesday.

The hearing of this case will continue till Friday, November 29.