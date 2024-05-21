Political parties jump into tragedy, seek strict action against minor involved in accident

A day after a 17-year-old with his speeding luxury car killed two techies in a fatal collision, most political parties on Monday attacked police for lack of action against keeping the pubs and bars operating late at night and flouting norms. The 17-year-old is the son of a prominent real estate developer from the city whose Porsche was running without a registration number. (HT PHOTO)

The political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress appealed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to act against these pubs.

BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said, “There are many places where bars, pubs and some eateries remain open for the whole night. The police should take strict action against such pubs.”

BJP leaders including Mohol, Chandrakant Patil, city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) executive president Pradeep Deshmukh and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Siddharth Dhende met police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and demanded the strict action for drink and drive case.

Mohol said, “We met the police commissioner and demanded to take strict action. Even home minister Devendra Fadnavis has given instructions to the police.”

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar also staged an agitation in front of the police station alleging that they have not put up the case properly.

Dhangekar said, “Police intentionally filed a poor case which helped the minor kid to get less punishment. Police did not take action as per law.”

Congress youth president Akshay Jain said, “In many pubs, liquor is served to minors. Even despite taking action against such pubs, they continue functioning. We have also filed complaints about these illegal pubs and bars but the excise department did not take action.”

NCP executive president Pradeep Deshmukh said, “As per the law, there are time frames for bars and pubs. They should remain open till that time but for the last few months, they are keeping it open till early morning. Police need to act against it.”

PMC issued the letter and said, “We wrote the letter to the Pune police in January and demanded to take action against terrace hotels while functioning illegally. Many people living around these pubs and bars have also filed complaints.”