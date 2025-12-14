Poll announcement likely next week, CM to launch 3,000 crore civic projects

With civic elections expected to be announced next week immediately after the winter session of the state legislature, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for more than 60 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) projects with a combined cost of nearly ₹3,000 crore on Monday. According to officials, preparatory work related to ward formation, reservation and finalisation of ward-wise voter lists is almost complete. (HT)

The programme to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch is seen as a major political event ahead of the polls.

According to officials, preparatory work related to ward formation, reservation and finalisation of ward-wise voter lists is almost complete. Anticipating the election announcement after the legislature session, the state government had sought details of projects that were ready for inauguration as well as those cleared for foundation stone ceremonies. The programme was originally scheduled for December 13, but was postponed due to the ongoing session.

Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate said the decision marks a shift in planning approach, with the focus now on preparing a Structure Plan that will prioritise road connectivity and essential infrastructure, while ensuring faster execution of development works in the Pune metropolitan region.

While the event will be led by the chief minister, there is uncertainty over whether both deputy chief ministers will attend. Officials said that till last week, the total value of projects planned for the programme was estimated at around ₹1,250 crore. However, after several small and large works were added, the combined value of projects to be inaugurated and foundation stones laid has risen to nearly ₹3,000 crore.

Projects slated for inauguration include sewage treatment plants costing ₹842 crore, components of 24x7 water supply scheme involving 20 tanks and distribution zones worth ₹450 crore, an integrated command and control centre costing ₹53 crore, and a route developed for an international cycling competition at a cost of ₹145 crore. Additional sewage treatment works worth ₹13.31 crore will also be inaugurated, along with new fire stations at Kharadi, Chandani Chowk and Baner costing ₹25 crore. The programme also includes the inauguration of A and B wings of a medical college built at a cost of ₹130 crore and the Akhilya Nagar Road regional office building costing ₹20 crore.

Foundation stones will be laid for flyovers and grade separators at Bindu Madhav Chowk, Sancheti junction and Acharya Anand Rishiji Maharaj Chowk near Savitribai Phule Pune University, with a combined cost of ₹150 crore. Other works include a ₹35 crore water supply project at Shewalwadi, ₹27 crore projects for water tanks and pipelines in Mundhwa–Keshavnagar, and a ₹200 crore water purification plant at Vadgaon under the AMRUT 2 scheme. In all, foundation stones will be laid for works worth ₹413 crore, while projects worth an additional ₹900 crore have also been included in the programme.

The planned event has drawn criticism from civic activists and opposition leaders. Civic activist Vivek Velankar said that building infrastructure and completing projects was the routine responsibility of the municipal corporation and should not be showcased as a special achievement. He said even basic works such as pothole repairs were now being projected as major development initiatives, reflecting what he described as a culture of “eventisation”. Velankar said that several projects have missed deadlines, citing 24x7 water supply tank works scheduled for completion in 2024 but remain delayed. He warned that celebrating routine or incomplete projects weakens public accountability.

Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi criticised the ruling party, pointing out that PMC has been without elected representatives for the past four years. He questioned how civic projects could be projected as party achievements in the absence of an elected body. Joshi said key projects such as the 24x7 regular and equitable water supply scheme, the Metro, riverfront development works and JICA-funded projects remain incomplete despite the BJP being in power at the Centre, the state and the civic body. He alleged that the programme was essentially a political exercise ahead of the civic elections and had little to do with addressing citizens’ concerns.