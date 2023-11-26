Poor awareness about govt. health schemes: CFAR survey

While the government has rolled out various health schemes in the past, awareness regarding these schemes has not trickled down to the masses. A study conducted by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR), has revealed that only 15% of the respondents are aware of government health schemes. Over 650 families were included in the survey, and interviewed to share their responses to five healthcare schemes run by the government. (HT PHOTO)

The CFAR conducted a month-long survey in 13 localities of Pune city in the jurisdiction of six Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ward offices including Nagar Road, Yerawada, Dhole Patil Road, Bhawani Peth, Ghole Road and Kothrud. Over 650 families were included in the survey, and interviewed to share their responses to five healthcare schemes run by the government namely the central government-run Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY); state government-run Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY); Charity Commissionerate-run Indigent Patients’ Fund (IPF); and PMC-run Urban Poor Health Scheme (UPHC). During the survey, questionnaires were prepared for each scheme and information was collected online along with interviews. Out of 650 participants included in the study, 177 (27%) were aware of UPHC; 161 (25%) were aware of PMMVY; 134 (21%) were aware of PMJAY; 100 (15%) were aware of MPJAY; and only 49 (8%) were aware of IPF. Out of the 650 families included in the survey, around 59 (9%) families had availed the benefits of UPHC; 31 (5%) families had availed the benefits of PMMVY; 20 (3%) had availed the benefits of PMJAY; 17 (3%) had benefitted from MPJAY; and only 14 (2%) had benefitted from IPF, according to the report.

A press meeting was held by the CFAR on Friday to share its findings with the media. Anand Bakhade, state project manager, said that there is a need to create mass awareness about health schemes and that hospitals should display boards about health schemes available at their facilities. “The hospitals during admission should inform the patients’ kin about the schemes which can be availed by the patients as per their eligibility. The document process should be simplified for a greater number of people to avail the benefits of the schemes,” Bakhade said. He added that the budget allocation for health schemes like MPJAY should be increased by the government and a grievance redressal cell should be formed.

The CFAR survey revealed that poor awareness regarding the health schemes has resulted in a major chunk of people being deprived of their benefits and only a small number of people availing their benefits. The survey revealed that poor awareness itself has destroyed the aim of these health schemes, which is to benefit needy patients.