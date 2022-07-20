Poor sanitation, rains breed water-borne diseases in Pune

Cases of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid have doubled in the city limits as rainfall continued in Pune, said city-based doctors. Doctors cautioned that extra precaution should be taken by commuters who may frequently eat outside food which may be contaminated during the rainy season.

Dr Anand Kalaskar MBBS MD, consultant physician, Apollo Clinic, Pune said that there is a 20% rise in Diarrhoea and typhoid patients.

“Those in the age group of 25-45 have been the most affected as they mostly eat outside food. The most common complaints are loose motions and stomach pain. During monsoon we see a rise in these cases as people eat food from outside, maintaining bad hygiene and some of them also lack immunity due to which they are contracting the disease,” said Kalaskar.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at PMC health department said, “There are over 6,000 cases of diarrhoeal infection reported in the city limits since January. the infections tend to rise during monsoon. We have issued advisory to citizens to be cautious.”

Another practitioner, Dr Vichar Nigam, consultant internal medicine at Manipal Hospital Kharadi Pune said that cases have doubled in a week.

“We have seen cases coming in with fever and gastrointestinal infection. We have to keep a high index of suspicion because we are getting cases with similar presentations of symptoms of Covid as well. Other cases that have similar symptoms with fever, loose motions are typhoid and dengue cases. We are doing proper investigation using rapid tests of typhoid, culture and blood tests which will provide the right antibiotic to the patients coming in,” said Dr Nigam.

Dr Samrat Shah, general physician, Apollo Spectra Pune, said that the rainy season also sets a stage for the growth of bacteria and viruses, some of which are carriers of waterborne diseases.

“Typhoid is on the rise due to contaminated food and water. The symptoms of typhoid are fever, weakness, constipation, abdominal pain, vomiting, and headaches. One must drink boiled water, avoid eating roadside food, wash your hands before eating, eat cleaned and washed vegetables, stay hydrated and say no to leftover food. Also, try to eat home-cooked food as much as possible. Take timely treatment if you notice any symptoms such as fever and vomiting,” said Dr Shah.