Poor sanitation, rains breed water-borne diseases in Pune
Cases of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid have doubled in the city limits as rainfall continued in Pune, said city-based doctors. Doctors cautioned that extra precaution should be taken by commuters who may frequently eat outside food which may be contaminated during the rainy season.
Dr Anand Kalaskar MBBS MD, consultant physician, Apollo Clinic, Pune said that there is a 20% rise in Diarrhoea and typhoid patients.
“Those in the age group of 25-45 have been the most affected as they mostly eat outside food. The most common complaints are loose motions and stomach pain. During monsoon we see a rise in these cases as people eat food from outside, maintaining bad hygiene and some of them also lack immunity due to which they are contracting the disease,” said Kalaskar.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at PMC health department said, “There are over 6,000 cases of diarrhoeal infection reported in the city limits since January. the infections tend to rise during monsoon. We have issued advisory to citizens to be cautious.”
Another practitioner, Dr Vichar Nigam, consultant internal medicine at Manipal Hospital Kharadi Pune said that cases have doubled in a week.
“We have seen cases coming in with fever and gastrointestinal infection. We have to keep a high index of suspicion because we are getting cases with similar presentations of symptoms of Covid as well. Other cases that have similar symptoms with fever, loose motions are typhoid and dengue cases. We are doing proper investigation using rapid tests of typhoid, culture and blood tests which will provide the right antibiotic to the patients coming in,” said Dr Nigam.
Dr Samrat Shah, general physician, Apollo Spectra Pune, said that the rainy season also sets a stage for the growth of bacteria and viruses, some of which are carriers of waterborne diseases.
“Typhoid is on the rise due to contaminated food and water. The symptoms of typhoid are fever, weakness, constipation, abdominal pain, vomiting, and headaches. One must drink boiled water, avoid eating roadside food, wash your hands before eating, eat cleaned and washed vegetables, stay hydrated and say no to leftover food. Also, try to eat home-cooked food as much as possible. Take timely treatment if you notice any symptoms such as fever and vomiting,” said Dr Shah.
-
Reinfection rate higher in Covid subvariants: Pune experts
Pune district continues to report the highest Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra. Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) scientist Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who is involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that different variants have a different rate of reinfections. Dr Karyakarte said that so far BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant samples found in Maharashtra were very less. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
-
Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj has ordered cancellation of contracts of four companies for delay in completion of power transmission projects awarded to them. Devraj issued orders while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing transmission projects under the UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd here on Tuesday. Devraj also heads the UPPTCL as its chairman.
-
PMC claims 90% potholes repaired, citizens counter
While the Pune Municipal Corporation is claiming to have patched-up 90% of the city's potholes, citizens and activists are begging to differ. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “As there are no rains for the last three days, the civic administration is working on a war footing to repair the potholes. The PMC has mended nearly 90% of the potholes and attended to places that are prone to waterlogging.”
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: Besides govt buildings, all Lucknow houses to sport Tricolour on I-Day
Not just government and private establishments but houses and apartments in the state capital will be decked up in the Tricolour this Independence Day. The move is part of the week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations, which the UP government is going to launch under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'—75 years of India's independence.
-
GRP officers spend 3 nights at Andheri station to nab serial bag lifter
Mumbai: Posing as passengers, a team of 15 officers from the Government Railway Police spent three consecutive nights at Andheri railway station to catch a thief, who would arrive on hThe accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27)'sbullet bike and flee with bags of heavy-eyed passengers. The accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27), was arrested by the GRP officials on Monday night as he picked up a bag that belonged to S Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.
