Porsche car crash: Pune RTO begins process to cancel temporary registration of vehicle

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has sent a notice to the owner of the Porsche Taycan that killed two techies while being driven by his 17-year-old boy. The notice questions why the temporary registration of the electric luxury sports sedan issued in March 2024 when the vehicle was purchased by Bengaluru RTO should not be cancelled after it met with the accident, an official said on Thursday. When the car was taken to the Pune RTO, it was found that registration fee of ₹ 1,758 had remained unpaid. (HT FILE)

After the cancellation of the provisional registration, the vehicle will not be able to get fresh registration and ply on road for the next 12 months. A newly purchased vehicle is given temporary registration number and it is a legal obligation that no vehicle should be driven on public roads without a permanent registration number. The validity of temporary registration is up to six months, the official said.

“There is a provision under Section 199 A4 of the Motor Vehicles Act that if such an accident happens in which a minor was driving the car, the registration certificate can be revoked for 12 months. We have now started the process to cancel the temporary registration of the car and a notice has been issued to the registered owner of the car,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune Regional Transport Officer.

He said the car had been allotted a temporary registration as it was brought from Bengaluru to Pune. “However, driving a car on the road without a proper registration number is an offence,” he said.

When the car was taken to the Pune RTO, it was found that registration fee of ₹1,758 had remained unpaid. The owner was asked to pay the amount to complete the paperwork. Since the fee was not paid, the permanent registration of the vehicle was pending, officials had said earlier.

The high-end car, driven by real estate developer’s teenage son, hit two techies, killing both, at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. While the boy has been remanded to an observation home till June 5, his father is in police custody till May 24.