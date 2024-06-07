Porsche crash: 70 phone calls made between Dr Taware and Makandar, say police

`The Pune police probe into the Porsche car accident case has revealed that Dr Ajay Taware, the suspended head of forensic medicine department at Sassoon General Hospital and Ashpak Makandar, sales agent working with the father of the minor accused, made 70 phone calls to each other. Makandar and Gaikwad were arrested from Mumbai on Tuesday based on CCTV camera footages covering Sassoon hospital premises showing their involvement in the case. (HT PHOTO)

The duo has been arrested for allegedly manipulating the blood samples of the 17-year-old who had knocked down and killed two techies on a motorbike with a Porsche car at Kalyaninagar on May 19.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Makandar and Amar Gaikwad allegedly acted as middlemen and facilitated financial transactions between the accused doctors at Sassoon and the father of the juvenile. There were 70 calls made between Dr Taware and Makandar in the last five months,” said a senior officer from the crime branch department, adding that Makandar’s alleged involvement in illegal activities is also been investigated.

Dr Taware; Dr Srihari Halnor, casualty medical officer; and Atul Ghatkamble, assistant at the state-run hospital’s mortuary were arrested on May 27 for allegedly changing the blood samples of the juvenile with his mother.

Makandar and Gaikwad were arrested from Mumbai on Tuesday based on CCTV camera footage covering Sassoon hospital premises showing their involvement in the case.

Police officials said that the duo was working as real estate agents for the firm run by the minor accused’s father since last five to six years.

After the fatal accident, Makandar met the juvenile’s father at a cafe to cover up the case. Later, Makandar allegedly gave ₹3lakh to Ghatkamble at the hospital to help in switching the blood samples. While Ghatkamble kept ₹50,000, he gave the remaining amount to Dr Halnor, according to the police officials.

Meanwhile, Dr Taware, Dr Halnor and Ghatkamble were produced at the court on Friday and they were granted 14-day magistrate custody. Gaikwad, who applied for magistrate custody citing health issues, was also remanded to 14-day judicial custody by reserving the right of the police to get police custody for further investigation.

Case against accused

Pune police on Friday confirmed that another case has been filed against the juvenile’s father, grandfather and Jasprit Singh, who is their business partner, at Kondhwa Police Station on Thursday under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 406 (breach of trust), 504 (intentionally insults), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complainant Mushtaq Shabbir Momin, 45, of Kondhwa Khurd, as liaison officer he had arranged the sale of four acres at Kondhwa owned by farmers to the juvenile’s father in 2019. The minor’s father owed him ₹2.5 crore for clearing the land, fencing and CCTV camera installation. However, the juvenile’s father, grandfather and partner refused to pay the money and threatened him with connection to gangster Chota Rajan.