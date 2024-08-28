Porsche crash case: Juvenile files plea for return of passport

The child in conflict (CCL) of Pune Porsche car crash case has approached the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and filed a plea through his lawyer to get his passport back, said officials. On Wednesday, officials said that the minor has filed an application demanding his passport back and JJB is likely to ask the police to file their say in the matter. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 17-year-old was driving the high-end car that crashed a bike killing two young riders on the spot at Kalyaninagar on May 19.

Lawyer Prashant Patil said, “We have filed an application to get back the passport of my client, and the Porsche car assuming that there is nothing much left for authorities to investigate.”

A police officer on condition of anonymity said, “The juvenile’s passport was not seized but taken as part of investigation. We will submit our say soon.”

Patil had filed a plea in June demanding return of Porsche to his client. After hearing arguments on both sides, JJB decided to give its verdict on Wednesday, but later adjourned it to September 26.