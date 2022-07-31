Potholes send bus breakdown figures flying, 1,500 in July alone, say PMPML

It’s been a difficult July for both commuters and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, with potholes and bad roads across the city. More than 1,500 PMPML buses have experienced a breakdown in July, which is the highest number of monthly breakdowns till date.

As per the information shared by the PMPML, there have been more than 50 breakdowns daily in July 2022 as against the usual number of 15 to 20 breakdowns per day. With over 1,500 buses witnessing a breakdown, tyres and shock absorbers, too, have seen frequent damage. “During normal days prior to the monsoon, we had 15 to 20 breakdowns daily across the city. Whereas since the beginning of the rains in July and potholes emerging, the number of daily breakdowns, too, has increased. So, we have been communicating with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials for repairs of potholes and damaged roads wherever necessary. The number of breakdowns has risen above 1,500 this month, which is the highest ever in a single month till now,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

“The breakdowns happened all around Pune city but there was a greater number on Satara road, Solapur road and Ahmednagar road. Even in the old city areas where roads have been dug-up on a large scale, bus operations were affected and breakdowns took place. Major damage was caused to tyres which got punctured or burst on the roads. Even the suspension and shock absorbers were damaged due to the potholes,” Zende said.

Currently, the PMPML has a total fleet of around 2,100 buses, including diesel, CNG and electric buses, out of which 1,650 buses run on various routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on a daily basis. “Potholes are not the only reason behind the increasing number of breakdowns; they are a part of it. We held two meetings with senior PMPML officials before the monsoons and asked about their preparedness for the rainy season. There are many such buses which are not in good condition with no window glasses and damaged wipers, seats and other parts but they are still running on roads and might suffer breakdown in the near future. While there is a lack of will to change this situation of the organsiation, and give better service to the passengers,” said Jugal Rathi, president of the PMP Pravasi manch.

Commuters too are fed up of bus breakdowns. Ramesh Kamble, a commuter, said, “I travel daily from Pune station to Wadgaon Sheri for a bus and in the last one month, I have faced breakdown issues three times. While travelling, bus tyres have got punctured or the bus has stopped due to some other reason and we have had to wait for other buses to travel in the heavy rain. PMPML should improve the quality of buses and undertake regular maintenance work.”