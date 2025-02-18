Menu Explore
Power cut affects 1 lakh consumers in parts of Pune

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 18, 2025 08:16 AM IST

A minor fault in Pirangut-Kandalgaon tower line disrupted power supply to 14 substations affecting 1.42 lakh consumers for about 35 minutes on Monday

PUNE A minor fault in the 220 kV Pirangut-Kandalgaon extra-high-voltage tower line disrupted power supply to 14 substations affecting 1.42 lakh consumers for about 35 minutes on Monday.

A minor fault in Pirangut-Kandalgaon tower line disrupted power supply to 14 substations affecting 1.42 lakh consumers for about 35 minutes on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A minor fault in Pirangut-Kandalgaon tower line disrupted power supply to 14 substations affecting 1.42 lakh consumers for about 35 minutes on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)officials, the fault occurred at 11:50 am, affecting Bhare substation in Mulshi and 13 substations in Hinjewadi. This led to power cuts for 97,000 consumers in areas like Mulshi, Bhugaon, Bhukum, Pirangut, Paud, Male, Mutha Khore, Marunji, Jambhe, and Nerhe. Additionally, 45,000 consumers, including 200 high-voltage consumers in Hinjewadi, were also impacted. The power was restored power by 12:25 PM.

Meanwhile, MSEDCL has established separate branch offices for Dhanori and Lohegaon. The initiative will provide better and faster power services to around 69,000 consumers.

Rajendra Pawar, engineer, Pune circle, said, “The urbanisation in Dhanori and Lohegaon has been increasing rapidly. A proposal was submitted to MSEDCL’s headquarters for a separate branch office which was approved. With this new office, additional manpower will be available, ensuring better quality power services for consumers.”

