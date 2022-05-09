Power outage: Katraj residents swelter for 7 hours
PUNE Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm. Areas like Prabhat road also had a power outage in the evening hours.
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official Twitter handle tweeted, “Due to feeder fault electricity supply has been discontinued. Power will resume at 4:00 pm.” However, it was restored at 7 pm.
With many people working from home, the work was impacted once mobile and laptop batteries dried up.
Manisha Panchal said, “I had to ask for a half day leave as my laptop was operational till 3 pm. Firstly, it was told by my MSEDCL that power will be restored by 4 pm but it did not happen. After 4 pm, MSEDCL officials were not replying to phone calls.”
Brijesh tweeted “Frequent power cuts in our area (Narhe-411041) have become a very big problem nowadays. It’s very disturbing. Around six to seven times the power cut every single day from last week till now. Please look into this matter & solve it as soon as possible.”
MSEDCL officer said, “The repair works took a lot of time, hence we could not restore power at 4pm. Once the power was restored at 7pm, people did not face any issue.”
