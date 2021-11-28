Power restored in schools ahead of reopening: Pune ZP

PUNE As the primary schools are all set to reopen from December 1, Pune zilla parishad (ZP) has claimed that the disconnected power supply has been restored in the schools. Earlier, in November the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had snapped the power supply of 800 schools due to non-payment of bills.

According to ZP officials, out of the due bill payment of ₹2.28 crore, ₹1.91 crore has been sanctioned. “With most primary schools reopening on December 1, power has been restored in all schools,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer Pune zilla parishad.

Pune ZP operates 3,639 schools in Pune district. According to officials, the MSEDCL had snapped power of 800 schools. Elected members in the ZP claim that this number was way higher than what is being reported. As the higher classes were set to reopen after Diwali vacation, ZP had directed local bodies such as the grampanchayat to pay the electricity bills from their funds.

“MSEDCL has informed us that they have restored the power supply in the schools. However, if any school still doesn’t have power the school administration should immediately inform block education officers and MSEDCL,” said Prasad.

Despite our repeated attempts, MSEDCL officials remained unavailable to comment.