PPU hostel students forced to deal with bedbug infestation during semester exams

At a time when students are busy preparing for their summer semester exams currently underway at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), those staying in the university’s hostels are also having to deal with a severe bedbug infestation. The situation is so dire that some students have been forced to vacate their hostel rooms while others have sustained severe bedbug bites while sleeping at night. The infestation comes just a few days after an alarming incident in which a student was bitten by a rat in the university hostel. (HT)

Students have been facing this problem for several days now and have lodged both verbal and written complaints with the university administration only to have the latter turn a blind eye and deaf ear to the same. So much so that student organisations are now questioning as to who should be held responsible if the students’ academic performance is affected due to the university’s negligence during this critical period.

First the rodent and now the bedbugs; many believe the root cause of these recurring problems is lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the hostel premises. Student organisations claim that both the hostel and university administration continue to ignore their concerns despite repeated follow-ups. To the extent that they have now issued a warning that if the varsity fails to take immediate action, protests will be organised by the Akil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ABVP representative Shiva Barole said, “Students are suffering from physical ailments during the exam period due to the bedbug problem. The lack of proper sanitation in the hostels is being blamed for this outbreak. Despite repeated complaints, no effective measures have been taken by the hostel authorities.” Barole warned that if the university does not take immediate corrective action, the organisation will launch an agitation.

A student staying in the hostel on condition of anonymity said, “The suffering endured by students living in university hostels is worse than that of prison inmates. I was bitten on my leg by bedbugs while I was asleep, which forced me to leave the hostel and stay with a friend. I am torn between focusing on exam preparation and coping with this infestation. The university administration must urgently address this issue and take appropriate steps.”

Attempts to contact the SPPU hostel superintendent regarding the problem remained unsuccessful.