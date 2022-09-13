Prabha Atre launches Kirana Gharana library and research centre

Pune: Padma Vibhushan and veteran classical vocalist of Kirana Gharana, Prabha Atre brought in her 91th birthday by opening a public Kirana Gharana library and research centre at her Swarmyee Gurukul off Jungli Maharaj road in the city.

A book on Atre’s musical journey was also launched in the presence of her several followers and classical singers.

“The secret of my health is my audience, listeners and well-wishers. That’s what keeps me going. These past two years of Covid made me realise how much work was remaining and I aimed to keep on writing on music and create more music,” she said.

Looking resplendent in her trademark off-white saree, Atre couldn’t stop talking about the need for such a library and research centre for classical music, especially Kirana Gharana. “It is often said that singers only sing and don’t really write songs or music, but with the idea of this library, I intend to bring a change and have more research and books published on classical music and Kirana Gharana.”

The library set up at her gurukul has around 250 books and 100 magazines, with about 20 GB of audio/video of musical performances by the singers of the Kirana Gharana.

Prasad Bhadsawale, programme director, Swarmyee Gurukul, said, “We want to increase the material in the library which will be free to use for singers, researchers and students of music. I appeal to private collectors who over the period of time have collected books, audio, video of the singers of Kirana Gharana to help grow the material for the library.”

Atre feels that in today’s world, the singers as well as the audience are to be blamed for not holding any more mehfils or singing sessions like earlier days. “Patience is the key and with this new set of audience, I find that no one has the time and patience to listen to a raga for more than two hours.”

“We have approached the government to allow music appreciation to be taught in schools and colleges, whereupon students and those interested in music will understand the nuances to enjoy classical music,” she said.