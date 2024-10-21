Menu Explore
Prayed to God for solution to Ayodhya dispute: CJI Chandrachud 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 21, 2024 06:14 AM IST

CJI Chandrachud, while addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed tehsil of Pune district where he was felicitated, said God will find a way if one has faith

Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid dispute when the case came up before a bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi in which Chandrachud was one of the justices. The other members of the bench were Justices SA Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. 

CJI Chandrachud, while addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed tehsil of Pune district where he was felicitated, said God will find a way if one has faith. 

“Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don’t arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of us for three months and none of us knew what the way ahead would be. As a daily ritual, I have been worshipping God and at that time I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution for this,” said Justice Chandrachud who is set to retire on November 10. 

Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, ”Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way.” 

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that went back more than a century by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

The bench also ruled that a mosque would come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself. 

Incidentally, the CJI had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July this year and offered prayers. The idol consecration of the temple was held on January 22 this year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Chandrachud’s residence for Ganesh Pooja. The Prime Minister’s visit to CJI’s home was criticised by the opposition parties in the country. 

