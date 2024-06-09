 Preparations in full swing to welcome palkhi processions in Pune - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
Preparations in full swing to welcome palkhi processions in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation prepares to welcome Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi processions on June 30. Cleanup, health facilities, and traffic plans in place.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started preparation for welcoming Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi processions which will arrive in the city on June 30.

Police will chalk out the plan for traffic movement during the palkhi processions and mobile toilets will be provided on all routes. (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)
Police will chalk out the plan for traffic movement during the palkhi processions and mobile toilets will be provided on all routes. (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, on Saturday, held a review meeting and instructed civic officials to speed up work.

“The administration will complete the culvert work on priority at Mhaske Vasti and Kalas. All the chambers will be cleaned to increase the depth of the nalas. All the ward offices must remove the garbage from manholes urgently,” he said.

The health department will erect temporary health check-up facilities for pilgrims.

“The anti-encroachment department will shift the vehicles which are parked on the roads and left unattended for last many days. All other encroachments on roads will also be removed,” said Bhosale.

Half TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) water at Khadakwasla reservoir is reserved for pilgrims, he said.

“Police will chalk out the plan for traffic movement during the palkhi processions and mobile toilets will be provided on all routes,” he said.

News / Cities / Pune / Preparations in full swing to welcome palkhi processions in Pune
