‘Pre-school readiness campaign’ for children from next academic year

The state school education department has given instructions to successfully implement the ‘pre-school readiness campaign’ for children entering Class 1 from the next academic year 2024-25. The department has instructed that teachers, Anganwadi workers and volunteers should help in this drive. The education department has also instructed that all children eligible for admission to Class 1 and their parents participate in the meeting. (Representative Photo)

As per the information shared by the state school education department, one-day training will be organised at the state level as per the given plan. The names of those participating at the district level will be invited through a link. The training will be imparted online through Zoom from 10 am to 2 pm and the training link will be shared separately on a WhatsApp group.

“District-level one-day training will be organised by the principal, DIET as per the schedule. Training should be organised at the taluka level as per the schedule by the principal, DIET in coordination with the concerned group education officer and child development project officer. Persons trained at the district level will act as expert guides and facilitators at the taluka level. While ₹300 per trainee for the one-day workshop for taluka-level training will be spent on food, tea, banners and posters for the workshop, stationery required for the workshop, travel allowance, and flexible honorarium,” said Kiran Pande, state deputy education officer.

A central-level education conference will be organised on the scheduled date on April 13, 2024. Persons trained at the taluka level will act as expert guides/facilitators for central-level training. “The planning for organising meetings should be communicated to the supervisory authorities and schools. The group education officer and child development project officer should hold a meeting with all education extension officers, centre heads and Anganwadi supervisors and plan school-level meetings 1 and 2,” Pande said.

While instructions have been given to conduct these meetings during daily school working hours. The duration of the meeting should generally be four hours. In order to make the environment of the school pleasant and healthy, priority should be given to cleanliness in the school premises. The education department has also instructed that all children eligible for admission to Class 1 and their parents participate in the meeting.