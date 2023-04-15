8 killed, over 25 injured as Pune-Mumbai bus falls into gorge

At least eight persons died and more than 25 injured after a private bus, carrying over 40 passengers travelling from Pune to Mumbai, fell into a gorge at Borghat under Raigad’s Khopoli division around 4.30am on Saturday, police said. The bus veered off the road and plunged into a 50-feet-deep gorge near Shingroba temple at Borghat on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway. (ANI)

According to officials, the bus veered off the road and plunged into a 50-feet-deep gorge near Shingroba temple at Borghat on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway.

“At least eight people have lost their lives, while 20 to 25 passengers have sustained injuries. The injured have been rushed to Khopoli Rural Hospital for medical treatment. Teams are on the spot to help the victims,” said Somnath Gharge, superintendent of police (SP), Raigad district said

Doctors from private hospitals have also been deployed for further medical assistance, Gharge added.

According to the Raigad police, the passengers in the ill bus were members of the Goregaon Bajiprabhu Zanj Pathak from Goregaon Mumbai. They had just completed a programme in Pune and were returning to Goregaon when the accident occurred.