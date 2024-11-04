Probe launched against a Jeweller for allegedly selling elephant hair 

Pune: A probe was launched by the police department against a city jeweller for allegedly selling elephant hair. This action was initiated followed by a complaint registered by Aditya Paranjape, honorary wildlife warden, Pune on November 3. Elephants are Schedule-1 animals protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, under which it is illegal to sell or trade any parts, including hair, said Paranjape. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“As of now no case has been registered, we are in the process of verifying the confiscated item and further action will be taken after getting the result,” said a senior police officer from Vishrambaug police station.

Paranjape received a complaint about the elephant hair being sold illegally at a jewellery store in Sadashiv Peth. Upon receiving this information, he procured a ring with elephant hair and also a few pieces of elephant hair from the jewellery store.

The jewellery store was said to be advertising the sale of elephant hair rings, bracelets, and other jewellery, informing people that the purchase of these ornaments would help the owner a good fortune and wealth.

“During the inspection, the jewellery store owners claimed to have no understanding that this activity is illegal. I immediately informed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau about this as well,” said Paranjape.

Paranjape then lodged a complaint against the jewellery store owner with the Vishrambaug Police Station on Sunday, November 3.

Vishrambaug police’s Senior Inspector Vijaymala Pawar said, “We received a complaint from the wildlife warden. A sample of the seized elephant hair has been sent for verification. A call to register an FIR against the jeweller will be taken once we receive the verification report.”