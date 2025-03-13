Probe panel uncovers corruption at the cost of patients at Pune Mental Hospital; indicts former medical superintendent

Inquiry finds human rights violations, corruption in patient care The committee has accused Dr Sunil Patil, former medical superintendent, of misappropriating funds through unauthorised purchases, excessive payments, and bypassing financial regulations. (HT)

A probe by a five-member committee appointed by the public health department in January this year has unearthed massive financial irregularities, human rights’ violations, and patient neglect at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Pune – one of India’s largest mental health institutions.

The probe report – submitted by the committee to the deputy director of health services, Dr Radhakishan Pawar, on Wednesday and accessed and viewed by Hindustan Times – has revealed that over ₹1.24 crore in government funds were misused, affecting critical services such as patient care, sanitation, and food supply. The probe has found that patients were forced to live in unhygienic conditions, bathe in cold water due to a faulty solar heating system, and consume substandard food despite full payments to contractors.

The committee has accused Dr Sunil Patil, former medical superintendent, of misappropriating funds through unauthorised purchases, excessive payments, and bypassing financial regulations. “The committee has recommended strict action against and recovery of misused funds from the then serving medical superintendent, administrative officer, office superintendent, and clerk. Patil misused government funds by violating the provisions and procedures of government resolutions of the industries department while purchasing solar water heating system, linen, minor materials, and equipment for the de-addiction centre,” according to the report. The investigation report has been forwarded to the state government for further action, Dr Pawar said. “The government prioritises patient welfare, and any violation of patients’ rights will be taken seriously,” he added.

According to the committee, full payments were made for cleaning services but actual cleaning was not carried out as per the contract. At the same time, contract conditions regarding wages, provident fund (PF) and ESI for cleaning staff were ignored. The committee found that the de-addiction centre was never actually set up despite funds being spent. Stock records and expenditure details also showed discrepancies, the report said, adding that ₹11 lakh allocated for the de-addiction centre was misappropriated by Dr Patil.

The committee was headed by Dr Prashant Wadikar, assistant director of health services and included Dr Sriniwas Kolod, deputy superintendent of RMH; and three other officials.

According to the investigation report, Dr Patil, while serving as the medical superintendent of RMH, made all decisions in his own interest without considering the rights and welfare of patients. His actions, the committee concluded, violated the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 and human rights.

Corruption at the cost of patients’ wellbeing

The RMH, which spans 138 acres and has an indoor capacity of 2,540 patients, currently houses 992 inmates. The investigation, covering transactions from 2017 to 2024, exposed how the hospital’s essential services were severely compromised due to mismanagement and corruption.

Patients suffered lack of proper sanitation, inadequate food, and unauthorised transfers to private rehabilitation centres. The probe found that 18 patients died between December 2023 and December 2024 after being shifted to private centres without justification.

Dr Kolod, the current medical superintendent, said, “It is heartbreaking to see how patients suffered due to unauthorised transactions and compromised services. I have requested a thorough audit to uncover more discrepancies. We just want justice for the patients.”

Health activist Sharad Shetty, whose complaint triggered the probe, demanded criminal action against the accused officials. “Forcing patients to live in filth, bathe in cold water, and eat substandard food is a violation of the Mental Healthcare Act 2017. An FIR must be filed,” Shetty said.