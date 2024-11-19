Prof. Satish Ogale from IISER Pune to receive 2026 TWAS Award in Physics, Astronomy and Space Sciences

Prof Satishchandra B Ogale – adjunct faculty member of the department of Physics at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, and director of TCG CREST (The Chatterjee Group Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology) Kolkata – has been selected to receive the 2026 TWAS (The World Academy of Sciences) Award in Physics, Astronomy and Space Sciences. This prestigious award is conferred every two years for research and application of science and technology to sustainable development in the developing world. As per the information shared by IISER Pune, TWAS on November 14 announced a total 25 awardees in different categories. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by IISER Pune, TWAS on November 14 announced a total 25 awardees in different categories. Professor Satish Ogale was chosen for the TWAS Award in Physics, Astronomy and Space Sciences along with professor Hong Ding from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. The award includes a shared prize amount of USD 10,000 along with a plaque.

The award citation for professor Ogale reads as, “For his innovative research in sustainable development, applying advanced functional Materials Physics to energy harvesting, storage and conservation.”

In his 45-year-long career, professor Ogale has conducted research in the field of Materials Physics covering both fundamental and applied studies. Over the years, he has worked in many fields, including high-temperature superconductivity, colossal magnetoresistance Manganites, and multiferroics. The latest TWAS recognition is primarily for his innovative research on clean and renewable energy carried out in India over the past 15 years at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL Pune), IISER Pune, and RISE (TCG-CREST) Kolkata.

Professor Ogale has to his credit over 530 research publications in international peer-reviewed journals, 10 US patents granted based on research carried out in India, and three books co-edited for Springer, Elsevier. He is a recipient of numerous awards and accolades, and is an elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Science. He has also worked closely with many industries, including KPIT and Liv Guard in the field of Na-ion and Li-ion batteries. For his work on batteries, he received the ‘Researcher of the Year’ award from the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) in 2023.