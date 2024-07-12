Prominent real estate firm in Pune duped of 49.60 lakh in online fraud

The cybercriminals cheated a prominent real estate firm for nearly ₹50 lakh in the name of its owner Rajas Jain. The incident occurred between July 1 and July 10. A case was registered under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Mitesh Prayant Udeshi (47), a resident of Tower 4C Infinity, Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, has filed a complaint with Lashkar Police Station against the accused Agnivesh Rai.

According to the police, the complainant works as a chief financial officer, and he received a missed call which reflected the name of Jain in the true caller app of his cellphone.

After that the accused called the office landline number and posed as Jain. Thereafter he instructed the operator to ask Mitesh to see the message sent on mobile phone which stated that he must deposit ₹ 49.60 lakh immediately into the account of Agnivesh Rai. Accordingly, Mitesh deposited the money in the bank account.

The next day he again got a message from the accused asking to deposit ₹48.60 lakh from the bank account. Mitesh called the number, but he disconnected the call which led to suspicion. The complainant then called up Jain and told him about the episode.

Jain told him that he had not sent any message or had asked him to deposit the money. Realising that he had been tricked, Mitesh approached the cantonment police station where an FIR was lodged, police said.

No arrests have been made so far. said police.