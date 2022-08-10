Prophet row: Ahmednagar police add more sections to FIR

Police have added three more sections to the first information report (FIR) against the accused in connection with the assault on Prateek alias Sunny Pawar. The incident took place on August 4 in Karjat town of Ahmednagar district.

Pawar was attacked for sharing a post related to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media platforms. He was attacked with sharp weapons by at least 14 people with a sword, sickle, sticks, and hockey sticks

Manoj Patil, Ahmednagar Superintendent of police (SP), said, “We have added three more sections namely 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race) and section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act against the accused. We have found some more social media-related material related to the case.”

During the investigation, Ahmednagar Police found that there was communication between suspects and the victim’s friends related to social media posts before a group of men assaulted the youth for allegedly supporting Sharma who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Amit Mane, Pawar’s friend who is the complainant in the case had stated that the accused had questioned Pawar about the posts related to his comments on Sharma.

Based on his complaint, Karjat police had earlier filed an FIR and the accused were booked under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 143 (Being a member of an unlawful assembly), rioting, 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.