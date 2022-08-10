Prophet row: Ahmednagar police add more sections to FIR
Police have added three more sections to the first information report (FIR) against the accused in connection with the assault on Prateek alias Sunny Pawar. The incident took place on August 4 in Karjat town of Ahmednagar district.
Pawar was attacked for sharing a post related to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media platforms. He was attacked with sharp weapons by at least 14 people with a sword, sickle, sticks, and hockey sticks
Manoj Patil, Ahmednagar Superintendent of police (SP), said, “We have added three more sections namely 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race) and section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act against the accused. We have found some more social media-related material related to the case.”
During the investigation, Ahmednagar Police found that there was communication between suspects and the victim’s friends related to social media posts before a group of men assaulted the youth for allegedly supporting Sharma who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.
Amit Mane, Pawar’s friend who is the complainant in the case had stated that the accused had questioned Pawar about the posts related to his comments on Sharma.
Based on his complaint, Karjat police had earlier filed an FIR and the accused were booked under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 143 (Being a member of an unlawful assembly), rioting, 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
