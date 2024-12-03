Proposal for Balajinagar Metro Station placed before PMC standing committee

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken up a proposal to build one more station on the proposed Metro line 1 between Swargate and Katraj. Earlier in September, Maha-Metro had requested a land parcel from the PMC for the newly proposed Balajinagar metro station as part of the Swargate to Katraj extension of Pune Metro line 1. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The new station will come up at Balajinagar where the footfall is expected to be higher. As per the proposal, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will bear the entire cost of building the station on land to be handed over by PMC.

As per the original plan, Maha Metro had proposed three stations on the Swargate – Katraj route. The three stations were at Market Yard, Padmawadi and Katraj. However, due to demands from locals, Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir asked PMC and Maha Metro to plan another station at Balajinagar.

Accordingly, the Maha-Metro submitted a proposal to the civic body for the fourth station.

Atul Gadgil, Director ( works) of Pune metro Said, “We tabled proposal to PMC to give in principle approval of additional metro station on Swargate -katraj underground Metro extension. Now they will approve in standing committee and general body meeting. Then we will send proposal to state for final approval.”

Earlier in September, Maha-Metro had requested a land parcel from the PMC for the newly proposed Balajinagar metro station as part of the Swargate to Katraj extension of Pune Metro line 1.