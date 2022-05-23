Proposed neo-metro project in Pune may get delayed
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has asked officials not to implement the neo-metro project in Pune till a similar project is executed elsewhere. A related plan at Nashik remains on paper.
Pawar was examining the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed neo-metro project on the 36-km stretch of high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) presented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) last week.
“Has the ‘neo-metro’ project started anywhere in Maharashtra? If we start a project and it is unsuccessful, what do we do? Let the project start in Nashik before we take a decision. Once the new Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief is elected, we will discuss this project,” Pawar said.
Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, said, “We presented the DPR phase 2 of Maha-Metro which is a 82.5-km stretch to the deputy CM. It includes one line of neo-metro of HCMTR. The deputy CM has not rejected the project, but wait till the Nashik plan takes off.”
Maha-Metro is already working on the 32-km Nashik metro neo project after getting an in-principle nod from the Union government. It is a first-of-its-kind project to come up in the country. The Nashik metro project is expected to cost around Rs2,100 crore as compared to Rs8,000 plus crore, the amount it would have cost to build a rail-based metro.
The 82.5-km-long phase 2 corridor connects Vanaz to Chandani chowk (1.5 kilometre), Ramwadi to Wagholi (12 kilometre), Hadapsar to Kharadi (5 kilometre), Swargate to Hadapsar (7 kilometre), Khadakwasla to Swargate (13 kilometre), SNDT to Warje (8 km), and HCMTR in PMC (36 km).
It was in 1986 that PMC decided to build an internal ‘ring road’ in a bid to expand Pune. Accordingly, PMC had prepared the plan for the HCMTR project. Due to lack of land acquisition and financial difficulties, the project remained on paper. The former Devendra Fadnavis-helmed government tried to push the project, but Fadnavis (the then CM) suggested that it was difficult to implement the project at the time and different options be considered.
Later, Pawar reviewed the project. Finally, last year, the option of neo-metro on the HCMTR route was considered and Maha-Metro was instructed to prepare a DPR. Although Maha-Metro has prepared the DPR, Pawar suggested that final decision will be taken only after the forthcoming municipal elections.
PU asks departments to form committees to redress students’ grievances
In a bid to better address students' issues, Panjab University asked its departments and regional centres to constitute departmental-level committees for redressal. What counts as a grievance? As per the varsity's stated mechanism, the grievances may include the complaints of the aggrieved students related to academic, administrative, grievance related to assessment, victimisation, attendance, charging of fees, conduct of examinations and harassment by students or teachers among others. A varsity-level committee, headed by dean student welfare.
Woman murdered in Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib residential complex
Patiala: A woman died while hKaur'sson was injured when they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the residential complex of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala on Saturday night. Police said the duo tried to save their lives by running to the adjacent quarters, but the attacker chased them and injured them. Both were admitted to a hospital where an employee of the Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, 47, Satinder Kaur, died during treatment.
Defence ministry allows Maha-Metro to construct 5 pillars at Khadki
The ministry of defence (MoD) has given in-principle approval to Maha-Metro (Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for constructing five pillars near Khadki. Maha-Metro is running line 1 of the Metro between PCMC and Phugewadi and it will be extended to Bopodi-Khadki-Range hills-Agriculture College. “Most of the pillars on old Pune-Mumbai highway between Bopodi and Khadki stretch will ready in a few days,” said a Maha-Metro official.
Cancel FIRs against farmers for water theft: Sukhbir to Mann
Ferozepur: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately order cancellation of water theft FIRs registered against 32 farmers in Fazilka. Sukhbir said the irrigation department officials, who were failing in their duty to provide requisite water to farmers of the state, were victimising them. Those booked include four brothers of SAD leader Hans Raj Josan.
Farmers have power to change govt: KCR
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers can change government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said in Chandigarh on Sunday. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, popularly known as KCR, also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws.
