Protest against Karnataka bus service in Solapur

Pune/Solapur: In response to the recent assault on a Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus driver in Karnataka over language row, workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a peaceful protest against Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Solapur’s Satrasta area on Monday. In response to the recent assault on ST bus driver in Karnataka over language row,Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a peaceful protest against KSRTC buses in Solapur’s Satrasta on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The protestors intercepted a Solapur-Ilkal bus of Karnataka state transport department. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, instead of resorting to aggressive demonstrations, chose a peaceful yet symbolic approach. They garlanded the bus driver and instead of blackening the bus, protesters used saffron to write “Jai Maharashtra” on the bus. Protesters urged the bus driver and a conductor to ensure that Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka are not mistreated. They warned of intensified protests if such incidents continue.

Local Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders stated, “We believe in peaceful protests, but the attack on a Maharashtrian driver in Karnataka is unacceptable. We demand that the government there take strict action against those responsible.”

Security has been tightened at Solapur following the demonstration to prevent any untoward incidents, said officials.