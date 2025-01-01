Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PSI dies in an accident while returning from night duty 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 06:32 AM IST

PSI Jitendra Girnar died in a car crash with a container after night duty. The container driver is absconding; investigation ongoing.

Jitendra Girnar, a police sub-inspector (PSI) posted at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station died after his car collided with a container when he was returning home after a night duty on December 31. 

According to officials, Girnar was shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment, but he died due to injuries. (HT PHOTO)
According to officials, Girnar was shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment, but he died due to injuries. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported at around 7 am in front of the Mahindra company located in Chakan MIDC. According to officials, Girnar was shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment, but he died due to injuries. According to police, prima facie, it seems that the container suddenly changed its lane, resulting in a collision with Girnar’s car. However, the exact cause behind the accident will be ascertained after a detailed investigation. 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police commissionerate has expressed profound sadness over the untimely death of PSI Girnar. 

Container driver Ganesh Rai from Chhattisgarh is absconding and his search is going on. A case has been filed at MIDC Mahalunge police station under sections 105 of the BNS and sections 184, 134 (a), 134 (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation is underway. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On