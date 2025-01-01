PSI dies in an accident while returning from night duty 

Jitendra Girnar, a police sub-inspector (PSI) posted at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station died after his car collided with a container when he was returning home after a night duty on December 31. According to officials, Girnar was shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment, but he died due to injuries. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported at around 7 am in front of the Mahindra company located in Chakan MIDC. According to officials, Girnar was shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment, but he died due to injuries. According to police, prima facie, it seems that the container suddenly changed its lane, resulting in a collision with Girnar’s car. However, the exact cause behind the accident will be ascertained after a detailed investigation.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police commissionerate has expressed profound sadness over the untimely death of PSI Girnar.

Container driver Ganesh Rai from Chhattisgarh is absconding and his search is going on. A case has been filed at MIDC Mahalunge police station under sections 105 of the BNS and sections 184, 134 (a), 134 (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation is underway.