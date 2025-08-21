Search
Pt Suhas Vyas to receive Basavaraj Rajguru National Award in Dharwad

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 07:34 am IST

Alongside, violinist Veena Math (Dandavatimath) from Dharwad and harmonium player Chidambar Joshi will receive the Youth Awards

Noted Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Suhas Vyas from Pune will be honoured with the Pandit Basavaraj Rajguru National Award (2025–26) in Dharwad on August 24.

Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Suhas Vyas. (HT PHOTO)
The award, instituted in memory of the legendary vocalist, carries a cash prize of 1 lakh and a citation. It will be presented during the National Award Ceremony and National Music Festival organised by the Swarasamrat Pt Basavaraj Rajguru National Memorial (R) Trust at the Karnataka Kulapurohita Alur Venkata Rao Cultural Hall.

Alongside, violinist Veena Math (Dandavatimath) from Dharwad and harmonium player Chidambar Joshi will receive the Youth Awards, which include a cash prize of 25,000 each and a citation.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, labour minister Santosh S Lad, and MLA Arvind Chandrakant Bellad will attend the function, with other legislators from the district also expected to join.

The ceremony will be followed by a Hindustani classical recital by Pt Vyas and solo performances by the youth award winners.

