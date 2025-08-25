Pub raided during freshers’ party over alleged sale of alcohol to minors

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, in collaboration with state excise department officials, raided a popular city pub after allegations emerged that alcohol was being served to underage students. Following the raid, the state excise department has initiated a detailed inquiry into the matter. According to MNS activists, several students, aged between 17 and 19, were found inside the pub. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The raid took place on Saturday night at a pub located in the Raja Bahadur Mills area, following a complaint lodged by Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) activists.

According to MNS activists, several students, aged between 17 and 19, were found inside the pub. Allegations suggest that the management allowed minors to enter without verifying their identity documents and served them alcohol and cigarettes.

The raid was conducted under the leadership of Dhananjay Dalavi, the city president of MNS’s student wing.

Atul Kanade, Superintendent of Police (SP), excise, Pune, stated, “We have launched a detailed inquiry based on the allegations. We expect to receive a report within the next 2-3 days, after which appropriate action will be taken.”

Officials from the Pune State Excise Department confirmed that the incident was reported between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Saturday, with the raid taking place at around 11:45 PM. During the operation, authorities found that liquor was being served outside the designated area. Further action will be taken accordingly.

The incident has sparked concerns among students and parents in Pune, raising questions about the oversight of youth-centric events hosted in pubs and bars.