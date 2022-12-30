Public access to forts in Pune restricted on New Year’s Eve

Ahead of the New Year revelry, the Pune forest department has restricted public access to any of the forts in the Pune division and issued strict warning that those found violating the rules will be punished under the law. The move is intended to prevent unlawful activities as well as littering around these forts for year-end parties.

As per information shared by the Pune forest department, entry to any of the forts within the Pune forest division will be restricted to the public beginning 6 pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022. It is seen that on the last day of the year, many people visit the forts just to drink alcohol and party. Aside of the festivities, the entire fort area and surroundings are littered, bonfires are lit, and loud music is played disturbing the atmosphere of the fort.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator, forest department, Pune, said, “We have deployed officers for special duty on December 31 who will be making random rounds at the forts for vigilance purposes. No one will be allowed inside the forts after 6 pm on December 31 and our appeal to the public is not to try and enter the forts by hook or by crook.”

