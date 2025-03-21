Menu Explore
Puja Khedkar issued show cause notice over non-creamy layer certificate

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The Nashik divisional commissioner has issued a show cause notice to former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar over alleged discrepancies in her non-creamy layer certificate. The action follows allegations that the Khedkar’s family income far exceeded the eligibility cap for the certificate, an officer said.

The investigation revealed that Khedkar’s parents owned 12 properties, prompting authorities to question the validity of her non-creamy layer status. (FILE PHOTO)
Khedkar, who was dismissed from service for faking her identity and misusing OBC and disability quotas, had obtained a non-creamy layer certificate from the Ahilyanagar district collector’s office to avail of OBC reservation benefits. Her father, Dilip Khedkar, was a Class I officer, raising questions about her eligibility.

Following the controversy, an inquiry was launched into the issuance of her certificate. The Ahilyanagar collector’s office submitted its findings to the Nashik divisional commissioner, who cross-verified the Khedkar family’s assets through multiple government sources. The investigation revealed that Khedkar’s parents owned 12 properties, prompting authorities to question the validity of her non-creamy layer status.

