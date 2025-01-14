Pune airport sets new record of 208 flight ops in single day

Breaking its December 8, 2024 record of a total 204 flight operations in a single day, the Pune Airport on Sunday, January 12, 2025, set a new milestone of 208 flight operations in a single day with 104 flights landing and 104 flights departing from Pune Airport, transporting over 33,000 passengers across the country and even to international destinations. While the number of flights today is around 200 daily, we need a minimum of 400 to 500 flights daily from Pune Airport to cater to the demand, says official. (HT FILE)

As per the information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, a total 208 flight operations were carried out from Pune Airport at Lohegaon to around 35 domestic and three international destinations. A total 104 flights from destinations like Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and others carrying 16,400 passengers landed at Pune Airport whereas a total 104 flights carrying 16,500 passengers departed from Pune Airport to various destinations.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “The overall flight operations on Sunday were carried out smoothly. These are very positive signs for us and for our air traffic movement. At 208 flight operations, the highest number of flight operations in a single day took place on Sunday. Passengers are happy that a variety of aircraft and destinations are connected to Pune.”

“There were no hassles during the flight operations and hardly any delays. We are hoping that this number will certainly increase in the coming days as flight operations from Pune will increase as the number of destinations increase,” Dhoke said.

Sudhir Mehta, former president of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and current chairman of Pinnacle Industries Limited, said, “The increased number of flights reflects the need and demand of Pune consumers. At the moment, Pune Airport has almost reached 100% of its capacity and it is absolutely critical that the extension of the runway as well as additional flights are operated during the day. Without this, corporates and citizens are being inconvenienced so we need many more flights quickly.”

“There is at least 100% more demand for both domestic and international flights than the supply available today. While the number of flights today is around 200 daily, we need a minimum of 400 to 500 flights daily from Pune Airport to cater to the demand. Whereas in future, we will certainly need daily flights in four-digit numbers, as Pune is a city as big as Mumbai and we are catering to the whole of western Maharashtra,” Mehta said.