Pune assembly bypoll: Voters residing in other areas but registered in Kasba return to vote

It was a busy Sunday, especially for residents of the city’s peth areas, as voting took place for the Kasba Peth constituency bypoll. A large number of voters turned up and till 5 pm, the total voting percentage in Kasba Peth was 45.25%. Many of the original residents of these peth areas - who had shifted residence to other parts of the city - returned here for voting as their voter identities remain registered here.

Party workers had arranged transport facilities for voters who moved to other areas. (HT PHOTO)

It was seen that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers drew voters mostly from Kothrud, Sahakarnagar, Satara road, Katraj, and other parts of Pune, Congress workers drew voters largely from Kondhwa, NIBM and Hadapsar.

Asim Sheikh said, “Our old home is in the Ganj Peth area and our joint family still stays there in an old wada. I purchased a flat in Kondhwa four years ago and shifted there with my family but my voter identity is registered in the Kasba Peth constituency which is why I came here along with my wife for voting today. Like me, a large number of voters from Kondhwa had also come to the old city for voting.”

While Prakash Karve, who had shifted to Kothrud last year but is originally from Sadashiv Peth, said, “We have our old flat in Sadashiv Peth but we recently shifted to Kothrud. However, our voter identities are registered here so all five members of the family voted here and we are happy to exercise our right to vote.”

A Pune-based Congress leader on condition of anonymity said, “We had arranged vehicles and auto- rickshaws for voters to come from Kondhwa and nearby areas to the peth areas since morning. Otherwise, people refrain from travelling due to the distance and the fact that no travel arrangements are made to help them out.”