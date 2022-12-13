Pune bandh: Mixed response as shops closed, buses not operating in some parts

Pune bandh called by several opposition parties including social organisations including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sambhaji Brigade on Tuesday evoked moderate response in the morning as several establishments preferred not to open their premises while public transport was also hampered as buses remained off the street in certain areas of city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune bandh was announced as a part of protest against the allaged controversial remarks by governor BS Koshyari and other BJP leaders about Maratha warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Separately, auto rickshaws remained off streets on second consecutive day in Pune on Tuesday as a part of protest demanding action against bike taxis. Most auto drivers did not ply their vehicles amid high drama on Monday when protesting drivers blocked the RTO chowk for few hours in the afternoon, leading to mild lathi charge by police.

Also Read: Pune bandh today against governor Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji

The situation further complicated for commuters and passengers who arrived from other cities as Public Transport body Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) also decided not to ply buses on certain routes anticipating violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have decided not to ply buses in central parts for few hours in the morning as political parties have planned a protest march. By afternoon, we will revive situation and take a call,” said Dattatray Zende, Traffic Manager, PMPML.

Several commuters complained of severe inconvenience due to strike by auto rickshaws and PMPML buses not running in some parts.

“I had to reach office in Hadapsar but the auto rickshaws and PMPML buses were both not plying on the street. Finally, I had to reach here in private vehicle of my colleague,” said Shreya Gandhi, an engineer working with road infrastructure firm.

Pune traders union which covers those selling groceries, and other items have supported the bandh. The union members said they will keep establishments closed till 3pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During morning hours, schools and colleges along with government offices were operating smoothly while most grocery shops decided to keep it open for few hours till 10am and shut their establishments thereafter.

Fatehchand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP), said his association has “decided to extend support to today’s ‘bandh’ and keep shops closed till 3 pm.”

Besides political parties, other outfits such as Maratha Mahasangh and other organisations also extended their support to the bandh.

NCP Pune president Prashant Jagtap said, “The remarks made by Koshyari and others are an insult to Maharashtra. All parties, except BJP, have supported the shutdown.”