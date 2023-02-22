Pune bypoll: BJP focuses on migrated Kasba residents, MVA hopes to ride on sympathy

Late on Tuesday when Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a small group comprising BJP workers, former corporators and office bearers, the message he gave was clear. Fadnavis in unambiguous terms told the party members to be on ground and treat the Kasba Peth bypoll as his. Next in line were instructions to workers to ensure voters seen to be inclined to BJP but have migrated in other parts of city be brought to polling stations on February 26 when the polling is scheduled. Chandrakant Patil at Ganj Peth in Pune on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The BJP’s internal assessment is that election will be easier if the voter turnout touches 50 per cent mark, something which is generally a tough task during bypolls when there is no wave. “If the voting percentage remains close to 40 per cent mark, it will be difficult for us. If it goes beyond 45 per cent and is closely in the range of 50 per cent, the outcome will be in out favour,” said a senior BJP leader currently campaigning in the city as a part of campaign.

There are large number of voters originally registered in Kasba Peth ,but have shifted their base in other parts of city. The party has asked workers to reach out to them and ensure they come to polling station on February 26, said another BJP leader.

In 2019, the voter turnout in Kasba Peth was merely 43 per cent while the margin with which Mukta Tilak won polls was around 27,000 votes against Congress’ Arvind Shinde. This time, Hemant Rasane of BJP is pitted in a close fight against Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar, who enjoys strong support from other MVA partners like NCP and Shiv Sena.

If MVA leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray have been participating in campaign for Dhangekar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrakant Patil are also camping in Pune for bypoll campaign. The two leaders Shinde and Fadnavis are also scheduled to hold road shows in Kasba Peth on Thursday and Friday.

The MVA campaign is focussed on highlighting issues that plague in the Kasba Peth constituency as well as the sympathy over recent Election Commission order handing over Shiv Sena party symbol ‘bow and arrow’ and name to Shinde camp.

“We feel that there’s sympathy among voters over Thackeray, a key constituent of MVA, over what EC has done. It will help us in the polls,” said Ajit Pawar while campaigning in Pune on Tuesday.

Another party leader said, despite being central part of Pune, Kasba Peth residents have been facing many issues with absence of some of the basic amenities. “We are constantly trying to highlight this through our campaign so voters’ will bank on anti-incumbancy against BJP,” said senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi.

