Pune case filed against person for shooting video of woman at a research institute in Pashan

The Chaturshringi police have lodged a complaint of voyeurism against a person for allegedly filming a 26-year-old woman researcher inside the toilet in one of departments of a prominent science education and research institute in Pune, officials said.

According to police officials, the incident on December 5 at 5.50 pm, although the complainant lodged a case on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old researcher who is from Navi Mumbai, filed a complaint after returning to Pune this week from Nanded, where she had gone for a research project.

Officials said the researcher first confided with institute management, and then the complaint was lodged.

In her FIR, the complainant stated that she was in the department toilet when she noticed that someone from the adjacent toilet block was shooting video using a mobile phone through the gap near the floor and raised alarm. But the person fled before she could catch him.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the time and day of the incident and further probe is underway.

Senior police inspector Balaji Pandhre of Chaturshringi police station said, “The woman was visiting the institute for some project work. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against an unidentified person. A continuous probe is underway based on the CCTV footage obtained from science institute premises.”

Following the incident, the nationally recognised institute has taken measures to prevent such cases in future.

The Institute in a statement released on Thursday said, “There has been an incident of voyeurism in one of the toilets of our institute where an unidentified person from an adjacent toilet tried to record a woman employee on cell phone . A police complaint has been registered by the aggrieved and the institute is extending its full cooperation to the police on this matter. The institute safety committee is also examining how access to buildings can be better controlled so that such completely unacceptable incidents do not happen again.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (c) (voyeurism), and other relevant sections of Information Technology Act has been registered.