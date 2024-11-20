Pune, cast your vote and make it count

Pune: Years of apathy toward improving the city’s traffic, major projects undertaken in recent years, concerns over law and order, and the ongoing debate between infrastructure development and environmental conservation are weighing heavily on voters’ mind as Pune joins the rest of Maharashtra in assembly polls on Wednesday. Civic issues dominate citizens’ mind as they cast vote for state assembly polls on November 20. (Getty Images/Vetta (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Simultaneously, voters stepping out to exercise their franchise are reflecting on Maharashtra’s tumultuous politics over the past five years.

Beginning with the 2019 elections, the state has witnessed a highly polarised polity, intense competition, and a politics dominated by multiple players. These factors could potentially drive a higher voter turnout as compared to the 47.68% recorded in Pune city and 57.10% in the district during the previous elections in 2019.

Politically, the assembly polls in Pune district are critical for all major players — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on one hand and the Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on the other — as the latter aims to reclaim lost ground from the Mahayuti alliance that also includes the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The BJP, which won six seats in the city in the last polls, is eyeing a third consecutive term after its sweeping victories in 2019 and 2014.

With 21 assembly seats in Pune district—10 in rural areas, eight in Pune city, and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad—the stakes are high for both alliances. The region holds significant sway in shaping Maharashtra’s political future.

The primary contest in Pune is between the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). However, rebel candidates in some constituencies have added intrigue to the electoral battle. The spotlight is firmly on the Baramati assembly seat, where deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is seeking an eighth consecutive term, this time against his nephew Yugendra Pawar in what promises to be a closely-watched contest.

The BJP is banking on its record of initiating major infrastructure projects, including the Pune Metro, river rejuvenation and riverfront development, Smart City initiatives, and the ring road projects in urban constituencies. The party has also pledged to address Pune’s worsening traffic woes.

“This election is crucial as it will determine Pune’s future for years to come. The city is grappling with numerous issues, from traffic to law and order and the overall quality of life. We need leaders who can fix these problems,” said Rasika Upadhye, a Kothrud resident working as a software engineer in Hinjewadi IT Park.

The BJP leaders campaigning in Pune have highlighted their achievements over the past decade.

“Pune has seen significant progress under the BJP and the Mahayuti government. We are committed to making it a well-connected, modern city,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a rally at SP College Grounds on November 12. The BJP is banking on the operational Metro routes, with a third set to be launched next year, and the ongoing execution of two outer ring roads to bolster its prospects.

The BJP’s confidence, bolstered by successive electoral victories since 2014, was evident during its campaign, which concluded on Monday.

The MVA, however, has accused the BJP of failing to improve the quality of life in Pune. “As the BJP faces electoral setbacks due to its poor governance, it is resorting to communal politics with divisive slogans like ‘batenge toh katenge’. This is a clear attempt to create rifts between Hindu and Muslim communities,” NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said at a rally in Khadakwasla last week.

For voters, pressing issues such as rising prices, dwindling employment opportunities, water shortage, poor air quality, and unregulated hill construction dominate their mind. Many citizens have voiced concerns about prioritising environmental conservation over controversial projects like riverfront development and the Balbharati-Paud Road.

“For me, the quality of life is paramount. This can be partially addressed by focusing more on public infrastructure,” said Pavan Sanghiani, a resident of Kharadi.

Today’s election holds the potential to reshape Pune’s priorities and governance for the years ahead.