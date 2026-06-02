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Pune celebrates iconic Deccan Queen’s 96 years of grand service

The Deccan Queen – one of the most iconic trains in the history of the Indian Railways – completed 96 years of service on Monday, with passengers, railway officials and rail enthusiasts celebrating the occasion at Pune railway station.

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The celebrations began early in the morning at Pune railway station, where members of the Railway Pravasi Group, railway officials and regular passengers gathered to mark the occasion. A cake was cut at 6:45 am at the hands of Krishna Kumar Goyal, chairman of the Kohinoor Group. The locomotive of the Deccan Queen was decorated with flowers and ceremonially honoured before the train departed for Mumbai at 7:15 am amid applause from passengers and railway enthusiasts.

Harsha Shah, president of the Railway Pravasi Group, said, “The Deccan Queen is not just a train for us; it is an emotion. Over the last 96 years, it has carried the memories of countless generations and has maintained a special place in the hearts of railway passengers. We have been celebrating its birthday every year because it represents an important part of Pune’s identity and Indian Railways’ heritage. The history of this train deserves to reach future generations, and we believe it should find a place in school curricula as well. I have been celebrating the Deccan Queen’s birthday since I was five years’ old, and at the age of 72 today, my greatest wish is to witness its 100th anniversary celebrations.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Deccan Queen was first flagged off on June 1, 1930, by the Great Indian Peninsular Railway. Initially known as the ‘Blue Bird Baby’, it soon earned the title of ‘Queen of the Deccan’ and became synonymous with Pune, often regarded as Maharashtra’s cultural capital. The train continues to hold the distinction of being India’s first deluxe train. Its original coaches were manufactured in England and later assembled at a workshop in Matunga, Mumbai; an engineering feat in that era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Deccan Queen was first flagged off on June 1, 1930, by the Great Indian Peninsular Railway. Initially known as the ‘Blue Bird Baby’, it soon earned the title of ‘Queen of the Deccan’ and became synonymous with Pune, often regarded as Maharashtra’s cultural capital. The train continues to hold the distinction of being India’s first deluxe train. Its original coaches were manufactured in England and later assembled at a workshop in Matunga, Mumbai; an engineering feat in that era. {{/usCountry}}

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Originally operating between Kalyan and Pune, the train later began running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Pune Junction. Over the decades, halts at Dadar and Shivajinagar were added to meet growing passenger demand and improve connectivity between the two cities. The Deccan Queen also carved a niche for itself in railway history by becoming the first train in India to feature a dining car. The facility allowed passengers to enjoy meals in a restaurant-style setting while travelling. In 1995, the train received a new rake equipped with a modern pantry, microwave ovens, deep freezers and upgraded dining facilities with cushioned seating and table service.

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On August 15, 2021, Indian Railways attached a Vistadome coach to the Deccan Queen, allowing passengers to enjoy panoramic views of the Sahyadri range and the Mumbai-Pune ghats.

For generations of commuters, students, businesspersons and families, the Deccan Queen has been much more than a mode of transport. It has remained a symbol of punctuality, reliability, and deep cultural and economic ties between Pune and Mumbai.