Pune city gets its first drive-in vaccination centre at Hadapsar auditorium

On Monday, Pune saw its first drive-in vaccination centre inaugurated at an auditorium in Hadapsar. Five months after Pune saw the first person in the state to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started its first drive-in vaccination centre where 64 people got the jab on the first day. The centre is the first of its kind in the city which prioritises senior citizens and the disabled to get the vaccine first.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Chetan Tupe from the area, who inaugurated the centre, said, “The auditorium which was vacant since the pandemic and is not likely to start soon has a large parking space. We thought of starting the first of its kind centre in the city at the parking space. Eligible beneficiaries can either register or walk-in as per the government guidelines to get vaccinated. It takes about three minutes for a person to get vaccinated after all the verification process is done. So, in this centre, a family member who accommodates the beneficiary can complete the registration process and then once the vaccine is ready to be injected the beneficiary can drive in, get the shot, wait for the mandatory 30 minutes observation period and drive out. We have separate entry and exit points to avoid congestion at the parking area.”

On the first day, 64 beneficiaries got the jab, including four disabled and one with learning difficulty. Also, four senior citizens who are on bed rest received the jab. As of now, only those above 45 years can get the vaccine at government centres. However, those with special needs would get priority at the centre, a civic official said.

Mumbai saw the first such drive-in vaccination centre in the state which was started on May 5 at the multi-storey Kohinoor parking lot near Shivaji park in Dadar.