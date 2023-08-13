Shivajinagar records 35% rainfall deficit

Pune: Although the rainfall count in Pune district falls under the normal category this monsoon season, the city area has reported rainfall deficit of 35 per cent, according to the data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Although the rainfall count in Pune district falls under the normal category this monsoon season, Shivajinagar area has reported rainfall deficit of 35 per cent, according to IMD data. (HT FILE)

Pune city, especially Shivajinagar area, has recorded nearly 35 per cent less than normal rainfall this monsoon season. As per the data, Shivajinagar recorded 255.3 mm of actual rainfall against 393.5 mm of normal rainfall. Weather experts have feared that the gap between actual and normal rainfall could widen due to subdued rainfall activities. Pashan area recorded 12 per cent deficiency in rainfall activity.

Even after the second most delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon in Pune, the district managed to enter into the normal category of rainfall after good spells in July. The overall rainfall by the end of July season was 3 per cent excess of normal rainfall, before the monsoon entered a break phase at the beginning of August.

As per the IMD data, although the district is still experiencing a normal category rainfall for this year’s monsoon season between June 1 and August 11, it has started dropping into the negative side. Currently, the district is experiencing seven per cent rainfall deficit with 569 mm of actual rainfall against the normal count of 614.8 mm.

There are very less chance for improvement in this situation, as the rainfall activity over Pune as well as in the state will remain subdued, according to weather department officials.

At least nine districts in Maharashtra have come under the worst-performing district with regards to rainfall activities in August. Entire Maharashtra is expected to experience below-normal rainfall at least till August 21, said Vineet Kumar, former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

