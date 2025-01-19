Pune civic body achieves 100% TB target for 2024 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has achieved 100% of its target under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in 2024. The civic body identified 7,777 new tuberculosis (TB) cases during the year, marking a significant step towards the elimination of TB, officials said on Sunday. As per officials, early identification of tuberculosis cases is crucial as it leads to better patient outcomes and helps prevent the spread of the infection. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Prashant Bothe, city TB officer, said that the state government health department gives all civic bodies a target every year. The civic bodies are expected to achieve the target of identifying the maximum number of new TB patients and immediately bring them under the NTEP for treatment. This target varies every year.

As per officials, early identification of tuberculosis cases is crucial as it leads to better patient outcomes and helps prevent the spread of the infection. The NTEP programme aims to reduce diagnostic delays, improve the treatment initiation rate, reach the remote population, and enhance the early detection of TB cases. The support from private healthcare facilities in notifying TB cases helped the civic body to put the maximum number of TB patients on treatment, they said.

According to the official data shared by the PMC, the civic body achieved 70% of its target in 2021, 84% in 2022, and 92% in 2023. In 2024, the PMC met 100% of its notification target and identified 7,777 new cases of tuberculosis (TB).

Dr Bothe said the private healthcare facilities played a crucial role in this success by notifying TB cases to the PMC.

“This collaborative effort allowed the civic body to ensure that maximum patients received prompt medical attention and were put on treatment. Early identification and treatment not only save lives but also help in reducing transmission,” he said.

Another senior official said the PMC has been actively conducting awareness campaigns, community outreach programs, and medical camps to educate citizens about TB symptoms and encourage early testing. “Free diagnostic and treatment services available under the NTEP have also contributed to increasing access to healthcare for vulnerable populations. As Poverty and malnutrition are significant risk factors for TB these patients get ₹500 per month during the treatment period for nutritional support under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana,” said the official.