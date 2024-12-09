Pune civic body fines three individuals for pigeon feeding, 20 spots identified

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its drive to curb pigeon feeding in the city, imposing fines on individuals for flouting norms. Over the past four days, the civic body has fined three persons and identified 20 spots across Pune where pigeon feeding is prevalent. Acting on citizen complaints and health concerns, PMC has deployed teams to discourage the practice and impose fines in areas such as Warje Malwadi, Sarasbaug, and Swargate. (HT PHOTO)

Pigeon feathers and droppings are known to spread germs that cause hypersensitive pneumonia, a lung-related disease. Acting on citizen complaints and health concerns, PMC has deployed teams to discourage the practice and impose fines in areas such as Warje Malwadi, Sarasbaug, and Swargate.

PMC has mapped 20 prominent pigeon feeding spots in the city, with the highest concentration of five spots in the Vishrambaug-Kasba Wada area, including Apte Ghat, Ashtabhuja Ghat, and Juna Bazar. Other locations include the Sarasbaug Statue, Bund Garden flyover, Patil Estate in Shivajinagar, and Katraj Chowk.

Sandeep Kadam, deputy commissioner of the solid waste department, said, “The number of pigeons in the city has increased due to people feeding them grains. Despite our awareness campaign, such cases are reported and so we have started taking action.”

In the last four days, PMC has collected fines totalling ₹1,700, including ₹1,000 in Narayan Peth, ₹500 in Warje, and ₹200 in Sarasbaug. According to civic officials, fines range from ₹500 to ₹5,000 under the rule against fouling public places.

Teams have been deployed to patrol these locations during peak feeding times—mornings and evenings. Citizens found feeding pigeons are initially warned. If they persist, fines are imposed.

Teams from the city’s 15 regional offices have been assigned to interact with citizens and discourage pigeon feeding. Additionally, a cleanliness drive has been initiated to clean areas affected by pigeon droppings.

“The campaign will continue for the next few days to ensure public health and maintain hygiene,” added Kadam.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, has directed the solid waste department to maintain stringent action against violators while continuing public education efforts to tackle the issue.

Identified feeding spots

Airport Road: Opposite Hyatt Hotel (Wadgaonsheri), Nagpur Chowk (Yerwada-Kalas)

Shivajinagar: Patil Estate

Vishrambaug Wada: Apte Ghat, Sarasbaug Statue, Swargate

Other areas: Katraj Chowk (Dhankawadi), Bund Garden flyover (Dhole Patil Road), Pan Card Club Road (Baner), Dolphin Chowk (Kondhwa-Yewalewadi), Katraj Peshwa Lake