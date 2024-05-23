Pune civic body stands second in Maha in Health Service Index

This year, the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stood second in the state in the Health Service Index (HIS); and was felicitated by Dheeraj Kumar, state health commissioner and mission director of the National Health Mission, officials said. Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, accepted the prize and certificate for this achievement during the state-level review meeting organised in Pune on Friday. Whereas, the health department of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation stood first in the state, and that of the Sangli Municipal Corporation stood third in the state in terms of HIS. The health index includes an evaluation of 37 national programmes such as registration of pregnant women and prenatal care, immunisation of children aged 0 to 16 years, family planning programmes etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The health index, which is determined by the state government to review health services, is assessed both monthly and annually. The public health department publishes the assessment reports every month.

Last year, the PMC health department was not among the top 15 districts in the state during the HIS evaluation. According to the officials, under the guidance of PMC chief Rajendra Bhosale and additional commissioner Ravindra Binwade, the PMC health department performed well and jumped to third position for four months of the year to second position for one month to first position for four months, officials said.

The health index includes an evaluation of 37 national programmes such as registration of pregnant women and prenatal care, immunisation of children aged 0 to 16 years, family planning programmes, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matrutva Vandana Yojana, maternal and child mortality investigation, epidemic control and monitoring, National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme, pre-conception and antenatal diagnostics, prevention of sex selection, adolescent health, non-communicable diseases, quality assurance and rejuvenation, IDSP, Ayushman Bharat, leprosy and rabies control among others.

Dr Pawar said, “To maintain the PMC’s top ranking and reach more citizens, health officers have planned monthly review meetings for the ward level and quarterly meetings for zonal officers. Field offices that score the best based on the health index and those that perform well are encouraged. Additional focus is given to ward offices and health institutions with less work. The hard work of all health department officials and staff in the PMC has paid off.”