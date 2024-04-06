Pune civic body to conduct family planning survey from Monday

Beginning Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a comprehensive survey to gather information about adolescents and children who require vaccination and expecting mothers. As many as 32 lakh people will be covered in the two-month-long survey, which will also include information about citizens with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), officials said. Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said that it is a comprehensive survey and will help them know the vaccination status and also the NCD situation in the city population (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The survey titled ‘family planning survey’ will be conducted from April 8 to May 31, and 305 auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANMs) have been appointed for the survey. The ANMs will carry out a door-to-door survey across the city and cover a population of 32 lakh.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said that the survey is a comprehensive survey and information about family members, children aged zero to five years, and couples of reproductive ages will be collected. “The data for expecting mothers and people with NCDs (hypertension, diabetes, cardiac ailments and cancer) will be collected. This survey will also help get the data of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM),” said Dr Dighe.

Dr Dighe further informed that couples of reproductive ages will be provided information about permanent and temporary contraceptive methods to avoid unwanted pregnancies. “This will help in decreasing the number of medical terminations of pregnancy (MTPs) by avoiding unwanted pregnancies,” he added.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said that it is a comprehensive survey and will help them know the vaccination status and also the NCD situation in the city population. “In case of children left out from routine immunisation, they will be included in the immunisation programme. Expecting mothers will be included in the prenatal programme and provided the required medical care and attention. This will help us decrease morbidity and mortality amongst newborns and mothers,” he said.

Dr Pawar added that citizens diagnosed with NCDs will be included in the NCD prevention programme and provided free medical and surgical treatment. “The survey findings will be shared with the state health department,” he said.